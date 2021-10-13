TSBIE slashes Intermediate first year syllabus by 30 percent

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Minister of Education P Sabitha Indra Reddy said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its ensuing lockdown, the students were not able to attend their regular classes during the academic year 2020-21. In view of the above, it has been decided to reduce the Intermediate first-year exam syllabus to 70%.

Speaking to the media persons after attending a meeting with the department of education officials, Sabitha Indra Reddy said, “The first-year intermediate students shall be provided with free study material prepared by the help of experts. Biology, physics, botany, and mathematics study material is being uploaded on the TSBIE website and the material of the rest of the subjects will be uploaded soon.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education Secretary Syed Jaleel said, “For some time the intermediate students were deprived of the classroom education due to which TSBIE has decided to reduce their exam syllabus to 70%.”

The students can view their study materials and other details on the TSBIE website (click here).