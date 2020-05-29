TSPSC Group 4: Medical test dates announced

Hyderabad: TSPSC Group 4 candidates who have attended certification verification that was held between 4th and 7th March are invited to attend medical test from 1st to 5th June.

Medical test at ENT Hospital

The commission has asked the candidates to attend ENT Hospital, Koti.

It may be mentioned that the medical test is meant for hearing impaired candidates. They have to bring hall tickets, three passport size photos and identity proof.

Medical test fee

The fee for the medical test is Rs. 400.

For further details and schedule, Group 4 aspirants can visit the official website of TSPSC (click here).

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.