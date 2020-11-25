TSPSC invites applications for half yearly exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday invited applications from officers of the All India Services and State Services working in Telangana for the Half Yearly Examinations 2020.

Language Test, Proficiency Test in Telugu and Incentive Award Test in Telugu are scheduled from December 8 to December 11. The last date for applications is December 3.

The application forms can be downloaded from the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in and filled in applications should be reached by the Commission’s office by the last date.