TSPSC invites applications for half yearly exams

Sakina FatimaPublished: 25th November 2020 5:17 pm IST
exams

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Tuesday invited applications from officers of the All India Services and State Services working in Telangana for the Half Yearly Examinations 2020.

Language Test, Proficiency Test in Telugu and Incentive Award Test in Telugu are scheduled from December 8 to December 11. The last date for applications is December 3.

The application forms can be downloaded from the Commission’s website www.tspsc.gov.in and filled in applications should be reached by the Commission’s office by the last date. 

READ:  Farmer's family try to commit suicide before CM Camp office
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Sakina FatimaPublished: 25th November 2020 5:17 pm IST
Back to top button