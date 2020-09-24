TSRTC buses to be back on Hyderabad’s roads from Friday

Hyderabad, Sep 24 : The Telangana government on Thursday gave its nod to the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) for resuming city bus services in Hyderabad.

Initially, 25 per cent buses will be operated and the numbers will be ramped up depending on the situation.

The decision was taken by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao after a meeting with Transport Minister P. Ajay Kumar and senior officials.

The TSRTC may resume the services in the city from Friday. The officials were busy finalising the routes on which the buses will be operated.

The decision came a day after the TSRTC resumed partial services on the outskirts of the city.

While bus services across the state resumed in May, the city services were not resumed in view of the high number of Covid-19 cases in the state capital.

The TSRTC buses went off roads across Telangana on March 22. The services, except city services in Hyderabad, were restored on May 19.

The TSRTC operates over 3,000 buses on 1,400 in Hyderabad including the outskirts. Before Covid-19, these buses used to make 43,000 trips, transporting over 30 lakh passengers every day.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.