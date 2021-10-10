TSRTC drops special buses charges; 1.3 crore travel for Dussehra

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has dropped its additional charge on special buses Dussehra. The corporation on Sunday also said that it recorded 1.3 crore passengers that travelled from the state to various destinations over the last five days on account of the festival.

“It is a healthy sign that passengers are patronizing TSRTC,” said a press note from the TSTRC. The public transport organisation operated more than 4,000 special buses to various destinations in Telangana and to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh to clear passenger rush during the Dussehra festival.

The state-owned transport operator increased a total of 4,035 special buses between October 8 and 15. While 3,084 buses were operating from Hyderabad to districts in Telangana, another 951 buses were added for travelling to various destinations in Andhra Pradesh.

In the month of September, it was reported that the TSRTC was facing losses of Rs 80 lakh per day in Hyderabad owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rising fuel prices have also led the TSRTC deciding to cut down its fleet in Hyderabad by 600 buses.