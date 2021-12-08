Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) extends lifelong free travel to two babies born in their buses.

Born on moving TSRTC buses, they have received free lifetime passes from the corporation as their ‘birthday’ gifts. While the first girl was born on November 30, near Peddakothapally village in a bus belonging to Nagarkurnool depot, another woman gave birth to her daughter on board on the afternoon of December 7 near Siddipet. The bus belongs to the Asifabad depot.

These two women unexpectedly went into labour on board to their respective destinations and the TSRTC crew members and fellow passengers helped the women to deliver their babies.

Later, the TSRTC crew coordinated with officials of the health department and rushed the mothers and newborns to the nearby government hospitals in the 108 Ambulances for further treatment. They are said to be doing well.

Appreciating the quick response and support of the TSRTC crew and passengers, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of TSRTC VC Sajjanar, IPS, said he was pleased to offer newly-borns free lifetime passes for their travel on the TSRTC buses.