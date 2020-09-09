TSRTC to establish 30 vehicle driving training institutes

Hyderabad: The shortage of skilled drivers and manpower prompted the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to establish 30 heavy motor vehicle driving training institutes across the State. The plans are underway.

The plan to set up the driving institutes was announced by Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Tuesday, as part of his plans to decentralize training activities in TSRTC.

Apart from Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy, the institutes will be set up in the district headquarters to impart quality training with course content conforming to the regulations of the Motor Vehicles Act. These will also complement the existing skill development centers at the Zonal Staff Training Colleges in Hakimpet and Warangal.

According to TSRTC officials, many unemployed youth will be benefitted by taking up the training. It will span over 30 days, wherein candidates will undergo rigorous training and will be made to drive a bus with perfection by the end of the training. Candidates interested in joining the training need to have passed Class VIII and aged 22 years and above. The fee for the training programme is Rs 15,600 including GST.

“Preference will be given to these candidates during RTC recruitment. They can also drive hired buses and lorries, goods vehicles and other heavy transport vehicles,” a senior official said quoting Telangana Today.