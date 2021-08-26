TSRTC to issue 5 lakh bus passes to students in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In the wake of the Telangana Government’s decision to open schools from September 1, the RTC officials have decided to issue bus passes to the students from the first day of school opening. Greater Hyderabad zone RTC officials held a meeting to review the issuance of RTC passes to the students.

The concerned officials have informed the higher RTC officials that as soon as the educational institutions are opened the Greater Hyderabad RTC zone will issue 5 lakh bus passes to the students. Measures are being taken to issue bus passes to the students immediately after submission of online requests.

Greater Hyderabad RTC zone ED Venkateswarlu said, “Steps are being taken to render facilities to the students on a larger scale and if need be mobile counters shall be set up to speed up the issue of bus passes. Efforts shall also be made to render all facilities to the students.”

The State Transport Minister Ajay Kumar said, “Instructions were given to RTC officials to issue passes to the students throughout the state. A district-level RTC officials meeting is being held to review the initiative.”