TSRTC to launch new app for cargo services

Hyderabad: The state government is taking steps to improve the services of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Cargo department. The corporation is set to introduce a mobile app in a week’s or ten days’ time for booking cargo services. It will enable the customers to book and receive orders from home.

According to a TSRTC official, a cargo mobile app on the lines of multinational online firms such as Amazon and Flipkart will be introduced for the benefit of the customers. He added that the app will be launched in Hyderabad city limits and later, it will be made available across the Telangana state.

The official further said that with the introduction of the new app, the customers need not have come to the RTC bus depots or RTC assign centers to collect their parcels.

A senior TSRTC official said it plans to tie up with a private company transport carrier so that it could reach out to farther destinations.

It has to be noted that 15 lakh parcels have been transported through the TSRTC Cargo services. The majority of these parcels have been moved from Hyderabad to other districts of Telangana as well as Andhra Pradesh.

At present, 150 buses are engaged in the cargo services provided by the TSRTC.