TSRTC to operate 2,720 Dasara buses from today

Sakina Fatima

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation would be operating 2,720 special buses from Hyderabad to various destinations in Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka to clear the festive rush during Dasara Festival from October 20 to October 24.

The officials said that they had operated 281 special buses between October 15 and 18. The special buses would start from Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station, Jubilee Bus Station, Dilsukhnagar, KPHB, SR Nagar, Ameerpet, ECIL, Telephone Bhavan, LB Nagar and other suburban areas in the city.

“2,034 buses would run between October 22 and 24. As part of this, 657 buses would be operated on October 22, 659 buses on October 23 and 614 buses on October 24. More buses would be in operation if the rush of passengers increases during these days,” said RTC Rangareddy RM B Varaprasad.

The buses going towards Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Medak district, passengers need to go to JBS.

The buses going towards Yadagirigutta, Jangaon, Parakala, Narsampet, Mahabubabad, Torrur and Warangal, passengers need to go Uppal Crossroads and Uppal Bus Station.

The buses going towards Miryalguda, Nalgonda, Kodada and Suryapet, passengers need to go Dilsukhnagar bus station.

TSRTC officials have appealed passengers to book tickets in advance on www.tsrtconline.in.

For any information or enquiry on buses contact: 8330933537 (MGBS), 040-27802203 (JBS), 040-23747297 (Dilsukhnagar) and 9949958578 (Ameerpet).