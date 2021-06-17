TSSPDCL planning to install smart meters in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) is planning to install smart meters in Hyderabad. The meters will not only give an option to consumers to switch from prepaid to postpaid and vice versa, but they also help them track real-time energy usage.

According to a report published in New Indian Express, it will also send meter readings digitally to the supplier thereby removing the need for electricity staff member to visit houses for spot billing.

T Srinivas, Director (Projects), TSSPDCL said that it will allow consumers to limit their usage based on their affordability. As the meters have a prepaid facility, consumers can transfer money digitally using T-Wallet, UPIs, and TSSPDCL website. Once the prepaid balance becomes zero, the electricity will be disconnected automatically.

Speaking about the pilot project on smart meter, he said that 8000 meters that were installed in Jeedimetla worked perfectly. Apart from it, 10000 smart meters installed in government offices also worked well.

The meters will be installed under Atal Distribution System Improvement Yojana (ADITYA) scheme. However, Central Government’s nod is awaited.

It may be mentioned that there are around 25 thousand electricity connections in the Greater Hyderabad limits.

Smart meters will benefit both consumers and suppliers. As consumers can know the real-time usage of electricity thereby enable them to limit their usage depending on their affordability whereas, suppliers will no longer face non-payment of bill issue.