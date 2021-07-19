TSWREIS secretary, IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar quits from service

Hyderabad: Secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS) and IPS officer Dr RS Praveen Kumar on Monday announced his decision to quit the services.

With over six years of government service left, Kumar chose voluntary retirement citing personal reasons. In a statement, he said that he had mailed a request for the same to Telangana’s chief secretary.

“It was not easy to arrive at this life-changing decision, given my humble beginnings and the arduous journey to become an IPS officer. However, the pure pleasure of following my passion hereafter has helped me overcome this uncertainty,” the Additional DGP rank officer said.

Only a few days ago, Praveen Kumar had shared that he had completed nine years as the secretary of social welfare schools.

ఈ పేద బిడ్డల పసిడి కలలను నిజం చేసే నా ఈ ప్రస్థానానికి నేటికి సరిగ్గా తొమ్మిది ఏళ్లు. చివరి శ్వాస వరకు మాట తప్పను-మడమ తిప్పను. Completed NINE (9) years today in the service of poor kids. Can’t believe how the time has passed by! Thanks a million everyone. No going back.✊#swaero pic.twitter.com/PKrgKPU9wT — Dr. RS Praveen Kumar (@RSPraveenSwaero) July 4, 2021

In the past few months, the Dalit IPS officer has been a subject of severe right-wing attack after a video of him taking a pledge that he will not believe and pray to Hindu gods went viral. The pledge was taken when the Praveen Kumar had launched ‘Swaero Holy Month’ (March 15 to April 14) at the famous Buddhist shrine at Dhulikatta in Peddapalli district.

Later, disassociating from the pledge, Kumar issued a clarification that the social welfare network has people from all religious beliefs and that they don’t propagate any kind of prejudice. His followers and members of the social welfare community had then condemned vicious attack on him.