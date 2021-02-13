TTD launches ‘Gudiko-Gomata’ campaign in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, Feb 13 : The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) on Saturday launched the ‘Gudiko-Gomata (a cow for each temple) campaign in Tamil Nadu, aimed at propagating the Hindu religion.

Kanchi pontiff Vijayendra Saraswati Swamy Shankaracharya launched the ‘Gudiko Gomata’ campaign, through which eight pairs of cows and calves with new clothes and ‘harati’ (ritual of fire) were donated to eight temples.

On the occasion, the Shankaracharya sought the blessings of goddess Padmavati to eradicate poverty across the country and bestow prosperity on all.

“TTD has successfully taken up the ‘Gudiko-Gomata’ campaign as part of its agenda for the propagation of Sanatana Hindu Dharma,” said the pontiff.

Earlier, he laid the foundation for the construction of a Padmavati temple on the GN Chettiyar street in T. Nagar, Chennai. He performed the rituals amid religious music and vedic mantra chants by the priests.

The new temple is being built on 34 cents of land, worth Rs 40 crore and donated to TTD by yesteryear actress Kanchana, Girija Pandey, K.P. Pandey and Ravibhushana Sharma from Chennai.

