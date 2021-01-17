Tunisia announces cabinet reshuffle

By IANS|   Published: 17th January 2021 10:46 am IST
Tunisia announces cabinet reshuffle

Tunis, Jan 17 : Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi has announced a cabinet reshuffle, the first since his government assumed office on September 2, 2020.

“This decision came to fill some gaps, but also to change ministers whose performance was deemed insufficient,” Mechichi said at a press conference on Saturday held at the government’s headquarters.

The cabinet reshuffle included 11 ministerial portfolios, Xinhua news agency reported.

“The next stage is full of challenges, including the necessary reforms for the economy, which require increased efficiency and harmony,” the Prime minister was quoted as saying at the conference.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Women to be inducted as Army pilots: Army Chief
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 17th January 2021 10:46 am IST
Back to top button