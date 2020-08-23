Tunisia to launch COVID-19 vaccine in early 2021

23rd August 2020
Tunis, Aug 23 : Hechmi Louzir, director general of the Pasteur Institute of Tunis (IPT), said that the vaccine against the coronavirus is expected to be fully ready in Tunisia in early 2021.

“This DNA-based vaccine would strengthen the immune system,” Louzir told Shems FM Radio.

He added that the effectiveness of the vaccine “will also depend on compliance with preventive measures against the virus”, Xinhua news agency reported on Saturday.

“Once the vaccine is proven to be effective, articles will be published in scientific journals during November and December,” the health official explained.

On Tuesday, Louzir announced that a team from the IPT has started working on a vaccine against COVID-19 based on DNA technology.

The IPT is a public health and scientific research center in Tunisia.

