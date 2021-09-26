Turkey confirms 26,145 new COVID-19 cases

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 193 to 62,938, while 19,199 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

Ankara: Turkey on Saturday reported 26,145 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 7,013,639, according to its health ministry.

A total of 342,145 tests were conducted over the past day, it said. Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 53.39 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 43.43 million had two doses.

Turkey has so far administered over 107.64 million doses including the third booster jabs.

