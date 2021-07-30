Turkey: Three persons died, 58 hospitalized due to wildfires

Ankara: At least three persons were killed, and 58 others were hospitalized due to wildfires that erupted in Turkey’s Mediterranean province of Antalya.

Around 20 villages have been evacuated, Free Press Journal reported.

Many netizens started sharing videos and photos of the wildfires with the hashtag ‘#PrayForTurkey’.

Turkey forest fires rage through southern resort city destroying homes and hotels pic.twitter.com/aeFzlEOf62 — The Sun (@TheSun) July 30, 2021

Turkey is burning in a wildfire 🔥🔥 Hot weather and strong winds have helped the fire spread. #PrayForTurkey pic.twitter.com/ru2wDFyPhp — Iqra Nasir (@IamIqraNasir) July 30, 2021

#Turkey is going through the worst fire disaster ever. Many deaths & injuries registered.#تركيا تمرّ الآن في أخطر وأكبر حريق يلتهم عدّة مدن وغابات ومعه تذوب أرواح عديدة فُقدت وأصيب البعض الآخر بحروق بالغة.



اللّهم لطفك pic.twitter.com/nZJGKGzTc6 — Ala Hamdan • الاء حمدان (@AlaHamdann) July 30, 2021

there have been 58 fires in the last two days in turkey and yet i barely see any media coverage. people are losing their homes and everything they’ve ever worked for and animals are dying. please help raise awareness #PrayForTurkey #TurkiyeYaniyor pic.twitter.com/r3F4O8qXr4 — Lale⁷/ rt 📌 (@M4RKTU4N_) July 30, 2021

Meanwhile, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli announced that 58 forest fires have erupted in 17 provinces of Turkey since Wednesday, and 38 of them have been taken under control.

Pakdemirli also noted that a large-scale investigation was launched into the cause of the blazes.

Earlier in the day, forest fires erupted in the southwestern Turkish resort towns of Marmaris and Bodrum, threatening tourism facilities and residential areas.

With inputs from agencies