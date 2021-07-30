Turkey: Three persons died, 58 hospitalized due to wildfires

Ankara: At least three persons were killed, and 58 others were hospitalized due to wildfires that erupted in Turkey’s Mediterranean province of Antalya.
Around 20 villages have been evacuated, Free Press Journal reported.
Many netizens started sharing videos and photos of the wildfires with the hashtag ‘#PrayForTurkey’.
Meanwhile, Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli announced that 58 forest fires have erupted in 17 provinces of Turkey since Wednesday, and 38 of them have been taken under control.
Pakdemirli also noted that a large-scale investigation was launched into the cause of the blazes.
Earlier in the day, forest fires erupted in the southwestern Turkish resort towns of Marmaris and Bodrum, threatening tourism facilities and residential areas.
With inputs from agencies