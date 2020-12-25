Turkish security forces detain 34 IS suspects

By IANS|   Published: 25th December 2020 11:29 am IST
Turkish security forces detain 34 IS suspects

Ankara, Dec 25 : Turkish security forces have detained at least 34 Islamic State (IS) suspects in two separate anti-terror operations in Van and Adana provinces, according to a state media report.

On Thursday, counter-terrorism police and the intelligence officers conducted an operation in the eastern Van province and detained 31 IS suspects with many organisation-related documents and digital materials, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying which cited anonymous security officials.

In a separate operation, the Turkish police in Adana province detained three IS suspects and the operation continues, the agency reported.

Turkey’s anti-terror teams have lately intensified their raids against the group members as part of their efforts to expose the activities of the IS terror group in the country.

READ:  Summary of evidence in Shopian encounter case completed: Army

The IS has been blamed for a spate of deadly attacks in Turkey since 2015.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By IANS|   Published: 25th December 2020 11:29 am IST
Back to top button