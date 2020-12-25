Turkish security forces detain 34 IS suspects

Ankara, Dec 25 : Turkish security forces have detained at least 34 Islamic State (IS) suspects in two separate anti-terror operations in Van and Adana provinces, according to a state media report.

On Thursday, counter-terrorism police and the intelligence officers conducted an operation in the eastern Van province and detained 31 IS suspects with many organisation-related documents and digital materials, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying which cited anonymous security officials.

In a separate operation, the Turkish police in Adana province detained three IS suspects and the operation continues, the agency reported.

Turkey’s anti-terror teams have lately intensified their raids against the group members as part of their efforts to expose the activities of the IS terror group in the country.

The IS has been blamed for a spate of deadly attacks in Turkey since 2015.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.