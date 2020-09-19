TV actor Gaurav Chopraa shares first glimpse of newborn son

Mumbai, Sep 19 : Television actor Gaurav Chopraa has taken to social media to share the first photographs of his newborn son.

The “Uttaran” actor took to his verified Instagram account on Saturday to share a couple of photographs of the child that he and his wife Hitisha Cheranda welcomed on September 14.

“Mere ghar aaya ek nanha kunwar…chandni ke haseen rath par savaar … I remember singing this for a sequence in #Uttaran as #Rpr gets a baby home ..I wish I knew the actual feeling then .. As we welcome this angel , who’s come into my life as precious rain falls on parched ground..I thought I should share the moment with all of you ..It’s overwhelming to lose both parents and then get this miraculous blessing, bundled in cuteness and innocence..all of it within a month…it all starts to make sense .. somewhat..Exactly a month ago my mother left us and I know that she would have been beyond ecstatic to hold our #princeChopra ..I can feel her blessings and see her smile ..Sending you all love and wishes and asking for blessings for our family and this angel..#baby #boy #blessing #triptachopra #choprafamily,” the actor captioned.

Gaurav lost both his parents last month within a gap of 10 days. The birth of his son within a month provides solace to his bereaved heart.

Commenting on the actor’s post, industry colleagues, friends and fans showered their blessings and wishes for the newborn.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.