TV Actor Salman Jaffery arrested for robbing elderly people in Mumbai

MansoorPublished: 16th December 2020 6:11 pm IST

Mumbai: Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested TV actor, Salman Jaffery on Wednesday for robbing an elderly couple.

The official of the Mumbai Crime Branch (MCB) stated that he (Salman) robbed the house of an elderly couple by posing as a cop.

The team of MCB had got information from Dehradun Police and then took action on the same.

Mumbai Crime Branch informed that he travelled via flights from Chandigarh-Dehradun to some cities of North India and finally got caught in Mumbai.

Jaffery has worked in TV serials like Raja Shivchhatrapati, Savdhaan India among others. 

Source: ANI

READ:  Fact check: Is Central Govt offering free laptops to all students?
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

MansoorPublished: 16th December 2020 6:11 pm IST
Back to top button