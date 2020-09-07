TV actor Sanjay Kaushik tests Covid-19 positive

By News Desk 1 Published: 8th September 2020 1:10 am IST
Mumbai, Sep 7 : TV actor Sanjay Kaushik has tested Covid-19 positive.

“I just had light cough. But today, I got my reports. Right now I have fever, too. I have been advised by the doctor to stay at home,” said Sanjay.

“I was shooting for ‘Kehat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram’ when I got to know that I had tested positive, so I returned back home in Andheri West,” he added.

His wife is there by his side.

“I hope to recover as soon as possible,” said Sanjay, who plays the character of Rishimuni Narad in the mythological show.

Sanjay is known for featuring in shows like “Pyar Tune Kya Kiya”, “Yeh Hai Aashiqui” and “Ikyawann”.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

