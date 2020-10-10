TV couple Puja Banerjee, Kunal Verma blessed with a baby boy

Mumbai, Oct 9 : Actors Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma have become parents to a baby boy.

Kunal shared the news with fans on Instagram. He also re-posted congratulatory messages of friends on Instagram story.

“It’s a baby boy. Many congratulations to you both,” one of the posts read.

Kunal replied with a short ‘thank you’ note: “Ty”.

Two days ago, the couple shared a picture where Puja flaunts her baby bump.

“Awaiting,” she had captioned the post.

Puja and Kunal had a registered wedding earlier this year and, reportedly, they will soon tie the knot in a traditional manner.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.