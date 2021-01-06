TV star Ashish Kaul in horror web series ‘Bloody Wish’

Mumbai, Jan 6 : Television actor Ashish Kaul will be seen in the upcoming horror web series titled Bloody Wish. The show is directed by Vishal Roy and it also features Saborni Roy and child artiste Tanvi Chauhan.

“Horror is a genre that has always excited me. So, when I had a chance to work on a story, horror was the only genre that came to my mind. The story primarily revolves around greed and the extent that people can go through when money is involved,” said director Roy.

“When I heard the story, I found it relatable compared to the web series releasing in the recent times,” Kaul said.

The show will be released on the OTT platform Digiflix TV.

