TV star Rubina shares how ‘Pahadis’ stay slim

Mumbai, Sep 1 : Actress Rubina Dilaik, who is currently in her hometown in Himachal Pradesh, celebrated her birthday by organising Kanya Pujan at home.

Apart from serving food to local pahadi girls, Rubina also shook her leg with them. According to Rubina, that’s how pahadi people stay fit.

Taking to Instagram, Rubina shared a couple of videos from the small celebration at home.

“Hum pahadio ke slim rehne ka raaz,” she captioned the clip, where we see Rubina dancing to folk songs with little girls.

Rubina, who opted for a green ethnic suit for her 33rd birthday, is best know for her roles in the TV shows “Chotti Bahu” and “Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki”.

