TV star Shrenu Parikh is Covid-19 positive, hospitalized

She was diagnosed a few days ago and is currently admitted to a hospital in Vadodara.

By Nihad Amani Published: 15th July 2020 3:52 pm IST
Mumbai:  TV star Shrenu Parikh has tested positive for COVID-19, and has been admitted to a hospital.

Shrenu took to Instagram to inform her fans about her health. She said that she was diagnosed a few days ago and is currently admitted to a hospital in Vadodara.

“Hey everyone have been away for a while but the bugger hasn’t spared me… was found COVID positive a few days ago, and I’m now recovering in the hospital! keep me and my family in ur prayers! and I’m very thankful to all the corona warriors who treat the patients compassionately during these scary times too,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Even after running away from it for so long one can get it… imagine the mighty power of this demon whole world is fighting with,” the actress shared in her post.

Shrenu is known for her roles in “Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?… Ek Baar Phir”, “Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna” and “Ishqbaaaz”.

Source: IANS
