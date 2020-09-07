Twinkle Khanna reacts to a hilarious viral meme about her

By News Desk 1 Published: 8th September 2020 4:00 am IST
Mumbai, Sep 7 : Author Twinkle Khanna, who is known for her wit and sarcasm, has once again floored the fans with those traits.

On Instagram, Twinkle posted a meme that had gone viral, featuring her as point of the joke. In the meme, Chris Evans as Captain America is seen saying: “Why is Akshay Kumar’s wife not a big star? Because twinkle twinkle little star.”

Twinkle posted the meme with this caption: “How do you know if you are a bonafide star? When you become part of a famous meme.”

The tagged her post with #LittleStarProtestsAgainstSizeDiscrimination.

Netizens are impressed with her sense of humour as always.

“Hahaha funniest thing,” a user commented.

“Lol, mam you always make us laugh,” another one wrote.

Twinkle is currently spending time with her family in the UK, where her husband Akshay Kumar is shooting for his upcoming film, “Bell Bottom”.

