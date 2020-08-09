Twinkle Khanna takes up thread therapy

Mumbai, Aug 9 : Author-producer and former actress Twinkle Khanna feels that moving hands can still the mind.

Twinkle took to Instagram to share her way of finding peace, and that is thread therapy.

“Moving hands still the mind and my Mumbai ‘Tai’ livens up an old white shirt. #ThreadTherapy #HoopGirl,” she shared while sharing her work of embroidery on a white shirt.

Earlier, on July 26, she shared a video of herself doing embroidery.

She wrote: “While growing up in my Grandmother’s house, we all learnt to paint, sew and knit. After twenty years I am trying my hand at embroidery again, struggling but trying. I can still hear my Nani’s voice echoing in my head, ‘Tina, don’t do untidy work’.”

Meanwhile, Twinkle along with her actor husband Akshay Kumar and children are in the UK. Akshay will shoot for the first international schedule of the upcoming film “BellBottom” in Glasgow, Scotland, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Inspired by true events, the film is set in the 1980s, and the story is about one of India’s forgotten heroes. Director Ranjit M. Tewari will helm the project.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.