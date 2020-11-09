Twinkle Khanna’s bossy reply to trolls calling her ‘Twinkle Bomb’

Mumbai: Actor-author Twinkle Khanna knows very well how to shut down trolls like a boss. Her befitting reply to trolls who morphed her photo on the poster of her superstar husband Akshay Kumar‘s new release ‘Laxmii’, proved that it is difficult to mess with the actress.

A few social media trolls took Twinkle’s pictures, turned her skin blue and put a large red bindi on her face, just like Akshay was shown on the poster of Laxmii Bomb, before its name was changed to Laxmii.

Twinkle Khanna reacts

Sharing the same on her Instagram, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “The trolls are so helpful just when I was looking for the supporting image, here it is:) Crop rather than repost-you will see why in my column today. One tagged this picture with a comment, ‘Third class person. You make joke about God.’ I am almost tempted to reply, ‘God clearly likes a good joke, otherwise she would not have made you.’ By the way, I think I am going with the new skin tone and bindi look this Diwali like a true-blue bombshell 🙂 click on link in bio to read more #DiwaliBombshell”.

Akshay Kumar’s ‘Laxmii’, which was earlier called ‘Laxmmi Bomb’, faced people’s ire earlier for allegedly hurting religious sentiments with its title.

While Akshay has been keeping mum over the criticism and boycott calls being made against his film Laxmii, his author wife Twinkle Khanna has written about her reaction to the controversy in her latest weekly column for the Times Of India wrote, “The trolls have been after the man of the house’s Laxmmi Bomb and for some odd reason, they have taken pictures of me, turned my skin the same peacock shade as Lord Krishna, added a red bindi and are sharing posters called Twinkle Bomb”.

“Honestly, I am rather flattered because this moniker has come along at the right time for, as a middle-aged woman, I was beginning to think that my bombshell days were far behind me,” Twinkle Khanna added.

About Laxmii

Speaking about the upcoming film Laxmii, it is all set to release on Disney+Hotstar on Monday. Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the horror-comedy stars Akshay and Kiara Advani in lead.

For those unversed, Laxmii happens to be the official remake of 2011 Tamil film Kanchana and the story revolves around the story of a man (played by Akshay Kumar), who is possessed by a transgender ghost. Watch the trailer below.