Twitter applies ‘manipulated’ tag on video retweeted by Trump

San Francisco: An edited video featuring Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden which was retweeted by US President Donald Trump has become the first to be marked “manipulated media” by Twitter.

According to a policy unveiled by Twitter last month, “significantly and deceptively altered or fabricated” media is likely to be labeled “manipulated” if it is found to be deliberately misleading.

White House Director of Social Media Dan Scavino originally tweeted the edited video which Trump later shared.

In the video, Biden appears to have mistakenly endorsed Trump for re-election, although he did not.

The edited video used footage from the former Vice President’s speech in Kansas City on Saturday.

Just in: Twitter applied its new manipulated media label for the first time to a deceptively edited video of Joe Biden. It was shared by White House social media director Dan Scavino, and retweeted by the president. pic.twitter.com/PggcCwMNkx — Cat Zakrzewski (@Cat_Zakrzewski) March 8, 2020

In the edited version of the video, Biden appears to say: “Excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump.”

What he actually said was: “Excuse me. We can only re-elect Donald Trump if in fact we get engaged in this circular firing squad here. It’s gotta be a positive campaign.”

According to a report in TechCrunch, the manipulated media label began appearing on the video to some users on Sunday evening.

Twitter first announced a draft of its new policy on deepfake and manipulated media in November 2019.

As per the policy officially unveiled last month, Twitter intends to warn users if a media is manipulated, while not removing most of them.

Biden’s campaign is reportedly seeking similar action from Facebook on the edited video shared by Trump.