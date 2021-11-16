Twitter buys Threader to help develop its ‘Blue’ features

San Francisco: After launching its Twitter Blue subscription platform in the US and other countries, micro-blogging site Twitter has acquired Threader — a third-party app that lets users create and share long-form threads on the platform.

According to Engadget, it is one of the few apps that allow you to make threads easier to digest. By tagging Threader’s profile and typing “compile,” the bot will condense a series of tweets into an article-like form.

“Today, we are bringing this experience to Twitter. We are both proud of what we have achieved together, especially as an independent team of two. We are excited to bring the Threader experience to millions of people on Twitter,” the founders of Threader said.

As part of the announcement, Threader will shut down on December 15, but its feature set will live on as part of Twitter Blue.

Specifically in the Reader feature, which Twitter notes Threader co-founder Marie Denis helped build. Denis is joining the company’s Longform team, where Twitter says she will continue to work on ways to make it easier for people to read threads.

The micro-blogging site did not disclose other terms of the acquisition. The deal follows the recent expansion of Twitter Blue to the US and New Zealand.