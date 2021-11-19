Twitter reacts after PM Modi announces repeal of farm laws

Hyderabad: In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.
Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Modi said the three agricultural laws were for the benefit of farmers but “we couldn’t convince a section of farmers despite best efforts”.
Farmers have been protesting the government’s three farm laws since had passed the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.
#FarmLaws became the top trending keywords on Twitter seconds after the Prime Minister’s announcement about the repealing of laws.
Here how the Twitter reacted: