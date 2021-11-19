Twitter reacts after PM Modi announces repeal of farm laws

Hyderabad: In a major move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the repealing of the three Central farm laws.

Addressing the nation on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti, PM Modi said the three agricultural laws were for the benefit of farmers but “we couldn’t convince a section of farmers despite best efforts”.

Farmers have been protesting the government’s three farm laws since had passed the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020.

#FarmLaws became the top trending keywords on Twitter seconds after the Prime Minister’s announcement about the repealing of laws.

Here how the Twitter reacted:

On this day, I pay my tribute to the farmers who sacrificed their lives for the victory we are witnessing today.



This victory is still incomplete though.



The fight shall continue till MSP is made a legally enforceable right.#FarmLaw #FarmersProstest pic.twitter.com/hORpVUCjTf — Yogendra Yadav (@_YogendraYadav) November 19, 2021

A day of celebration!! I think this is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biggest defeat so far. In school we were told: A bully is also a coward…. — ParanjoyGuhaThakurta (@paranjoygt) November 19, 2021

Those who defended farm laws will now explain with similar passion how it’s a Modi masterstroke to have withdrawn them. — Shivam Vij 🇮🇳 (@DilliDurAst) November 19, 2021

Whether it was fear of losing UP or finally facing up to conscience @BJP govt rolls back farm laws.



Just the beginning of many more victories for people’s voices. — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 19, 2021

So what happens to the right wing eco system that spent the past year calling farmers Khalistanis, terrorists and so on? pic.twitter.com/NL8Jmawdvo — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) November 19, 2021

I come from two Indias, normal and pre-election. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) November 19, 2021

“The power of people is always greater than the people in power”



Proved once again by the Indian farmers who got what they demanded by their relentless agitation 👍



Jai Kisan Jai Jawan#FarmLawsRepealed#TRSwithFarmers#FarmersProtest — KTR (@KTRTRS) November 19, 2021

Anyone who believes the government repealed the #FarmLaws out of the goodness of its heart is completely mistaken. This government only responds to cold hard numbers – bypoll setback = fuel price reduction. Poor internal polls numbers for Western UP & Punjab = #Farmlawsrepealed — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 19, 2021

What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections!



PM’s announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change of policy or a change of heart. It is impelled by fear of elections! — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) November 19, 2021

This is a wonderful news!

Thank you,@narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia, for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 19, 2021

My heartfelt congratulations to every single farmer who fought relentlessly and were not fazed by the cruelty with which @BJP4India treated you. This is YOUR VICTORY!



My deepest condolences to everyone who lost their loved ones in this fight.#FarmLaws — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 19, 2021