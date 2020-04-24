Twitter thanks #CoronaWarriors after pic of cops goes viral

NEW DELHI: A photograph of police personnel sleeping on the ground is being widely circulated on social media.

The image was shared by IPS officer Madhur Verma, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh, with the caption, ‘Isn’t comfortable bed and an eight hour sleep such a luxury ? Yes it is… if you are a cop! Proud of these #CoronaWarriors’.

Just like medics, policemen are on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

Isn’t comfortable bed and an eight hour sleep such a luxury ?

Yes it is… if you are a cop !

Proud of these #CoronaWarriors pic.twitter.com/3H9ZrZupNp — Madhur Verma (@IPSMadhurVerma) April 24, 2020

Within hours of posting, the photo has collected over 48.5K ‘likes’ and more than 8.6K ‘retweets’ since it was shared online.

Indian Police Force,contrary to it's bad reputation, is doing excellent duty in present time of grave fear&crisis.

I hope,they'll continue this good work. — Mohan Garg (@mohangargg) April 24, 2020

God bless our corona warriors. Grateful for their selfless and much needed services. — J P Joshi (@JPJoshi1) April 24, 2020

Some also sheds light on the fact that police force is ill equipped.

Nothing to proud of here. It’s a matter of shame that police is under provisioned. We must stop celebrating misery. — Abhinav Prakash (@Abhina_Prakash) April 24, 2020

How about providing mobile bunkers? I am sure that would be really and truly helpful. — Swaroop Rawal (@YoSwaroop) April 24, 2020

A total of 1,684 new cases were added in the last 24 hours, while 491 people were cured in the same period.

The recovery rate of coronavirus patients is 20.75 per cent. No new case has been reported from 80 districts in the last 14 days, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.

