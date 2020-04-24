Twitter thanks #CoronaWarriors after pic of cops goes viral

NEW DELHI: A photograph of police personnel sleeping on the ground is being widely circulated on social media.
The image was shared by IPS officer Madhur Verma, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Arunachal Pradesh, with the caption, ‘Isn’t comfortable bed and an eight hour sleep such a luxury ? Yes it is… if you are a cop! Proud of these #CoronaWarriors’.
Just like medics, policemen are on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.
Within hours of posting, the photo has collected over 48.5K ‘likes’ and more than 8.6K ‘retweets’ since it was shared online.
Some also sheds light on the fact that police force is ill equipped.
A total of 1,684 new cases were added in the last 24 hours, while 491 people were cured in the same period.
The recovery rate of coronavirus patients is 20.75 per cent. No new case has been reported from 80 districts in the last 14 days, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.
