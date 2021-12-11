Twitter user booked for offensive remarks over CDS Rawat’s death

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crimes cell of the Hyderabad police has booked a case against a Twitter user for allegedly celebrating the death of Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat and wishing the same fate to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Twitter user by the name Mustafa Riaz has been booked under Section 67 of the IT Act (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) and under Section 506 of the Indian Penal code (punishment for criminal intimidation).

“A case has been registered with the cybercrime unit against the user under sections 67 of the IT Act and 506 of the IPC. Although, no arrests have been made so far,” informed a cybercrime officer.

The user ‘draxler77’ was booked after another Twitter user Anshul Saxena requested the city police to take action against the user for his distasteful comments allegedly celebrating the death of CDS Rawat and trying to impersonate him (Saxena). The user reportedly changed his name and bio in an attempt to hide his identity.

Dear @hydcitypolice and @CyberCrimeshyd,



Mustafa Riaz from Hyderabad is celebrating demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat by abusing him & also wishing same for Prime Minister.



Later, he changed bio of his profile & also changed his name to Anshul Saxena.



Link: https://t.co/lz8NXUkGdD pic.twitter.com/x0SX2kRflv — Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) December 8, 2021

“Strict disciplinary legal action against the offenders”

Karnataka CM Basavaraj S Bommai on Friday tweeted that offensive tweets against the death of CDS Rawat in the helicopter crash that also killed 11 others will not be tolerated and stringent action will be initiated against the offenders.

“Offensive Tweets and Social Media posts about the tragic chopper crash in which we lost our #CDSGeneralBipinRawat will not be tolerated. I strongly condemn all such messages and have instructed our Police Officials to take strict disciplinary legal action against the offenders,” he said.

“They should be booked immediately as this is absolutely unpardonable,” he added.