Twitter war escalates between Amarinder, Kejriwal

New Delhi, Dec 14 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal coming out in open support to farmers protest appears to have irked Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh who has in a series of tweets attacked Kejriwal

“Farmers of India and particularly Punjab know that you Mr @ArvindKejriwal have sold off the interest of farmers by notifying one of the draconian farm bills in Delhi on 23rd November. What pressure did the Centre have on you?” Captain tweeted

“Just as every Punjabi knows, I am not one to be cowed down by ED or other cases, you Mr @ArvindKejriwal will even sell your soul if it serves your political purposes. If you think farmers are going to be taken in by your dramatics then you are totally mistaken.” He added

In response to Amrinder’s attack, Kejriwal tweeted ,”U were part of the committee which drafted these Bills. These Bills are YOUR “gift” to the nation. Captain sahib, why do BJP leaders never accuse u of double standards the way they accuse all other leaders?”

The war of words intensified after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal and all AAP volunteers across the country held a day-long hunger strike on Monday in support of the farmers protesting against the three farm laws.

Addressing the volunteers at the party headquarters Kejriwal said “These farm laws are not only anti-farmer but also anti-people and this will cause a massive price hike as these laws have given a license to do the same and these laws are brought only to benefit some capitalists.”

The AAP in Punjab is the main opposition party in the assembly as the Congress has spearheaded the momentum against the farm laws and Rahul Gandhi took out a tractor Yatra. “The AAP is now trying to get advantage of the farmers protest in the state and this is why Amarinder is unhappy,” said an analyst,

