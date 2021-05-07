Twitterati call Siddharth ‘South ka Swara Bhasker’; actors reaction is unmissable!

Mumbai: South star Siddharth, who became household name with Rakesh Omprakash Mehra’s ‘Rang De Basanti’ and Bommarillu, revealed on Twitter that he was often referred to as ‘Swara Bhasker of south’ by the Hindi speaking crowd on social media platforms.

It is no surprise that Siddharth and Swara are known for being vocal about their stance on a variety of social and political issues on Twitter.

Siddharth and Swara Bhasker’s Twitter exchange

Siddharth took to his Twitter and confessed that he is happy with the comparison. He wrote, ” Hindi speaking junta calling me south ka Swara Bhasker. Just to clarify…I would happily be Swara from anywhere or anytime. She’s awesome and a cutie.”

Swara Bhasker, who was flattered by his compliment, replied, she said that she was thankful for a voice like his. She said, “You are India ka Siddharth and we are soooooo thankful for you! Also, hey Hottie!” followed by heart-eyed emoticons.

Their fans and followers poured in love for the both and started praising them for expressing their views online. On user wrote, “Both of you are awesome. In the worst of times we still have people who are risking things to make theirs and others voice heard. It helps with that fear we feel when we raise our voice.”

“You are a real hero of the country, Siddharth. You are also showing citizens how to practically live and fight with the establishment with Rang de Basanti idealism.” wrote another.

“For Hindi speaking junta, you would be remembered as “Bhagat Singh” (Rang De Basanti) till eternity. Much regards n lots of power to you bro,” said the third user.

About their work

Swara Bhasker made her film debut with a supporting role in the 2009 drama Madholal Keep Walking. She achieved wider recognition for her supporting role of a bride-to-be in the commercially successful romantic comedy Tanu Weds Manu (2011). She is known for solid performances in films such as ‘Nil Battey Sannata’ and ‘Anaarkali of Aarah’. She was last seen in the Netflix series ‘Bhaag Beanie Bhaag.’

Siddharth, on the other hand, made his debut with the 2003 hit ‘Boys’. He has carved a niche for himself as an actor and producer in Telugu and Tamil film industries. He is best known for his work in films such as ‘Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana’, ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Striker’ and ‘Bommarillu’. He will soon be seen in ‘Navarasa’ and ‘Maha Samudram’ among other films.