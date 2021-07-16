Twitterati compare Farhan Akhtar’s look in Toofan to Priyanka Chopra

Twitter sometimes can be the most random place with the most random blend of people together. As soon as Farhan Akhtar’s new movie, Toofaan’s poster was released on social media, many fans congratulated the actor and appreciated him for his efforts.

But one Twitter user, however, went the other way and highlighted in her tweet that in one of the posters, Akhtar looks like Priyanka Chopra‘s character from the Anurag Basu film ‘Barfi’.

Farhan Akhtar looks like Priyanka Chopra from Barfi 🙈🙈🙈 pic.twitter.com/aZ1FKb5mEh — Niki (@niki_naughty) July 14, 2021

After seeing this comment, many Twitter users were amused and came out with more hilarious reactions and memes.

I’m so hyped for today’s night binge. You spoiled it in the early morning. Good Dayy. — Ashwith (@JrYethi) July 15, 2021

If Priyanka from Barfi had married Tiger from Heropanti then their son would have looked like this:) — Debayan Goswami (@itsme_debayan) July 15, 2021

Nick Jonas doesn’t need that image in his head — B’wood (@Twentyo52159919) July 14, 2021

1 saal ki mehant ka bhaji pala kar diye 🤣🤣🤣😭 — P̸̛̘̟̔̏̅̉ (@user09031993) July 14, 2021

Are you sure it's not Priyanka from Mary Kom? — Siddharth Rath (@RathSiddharth) July 16, 2021

About Toofan

Toofaan is set to release this week on Amazon Prime Video. This highly anticipated film is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, starring Farhan Akhtar playing a gangster whose life changes when he finds his calling in sports and takes up the journey into becoming a world-class boxer.

Toofan’s teaser recently got featured on the billboards of New York’s Times Square. Promoting his movie, Akhtar shared a video on Instagram and wrote, “I remember the first time I went to Times Square in NYC. Looking up at all those billboards and thinking wouldn’t it be cool to have a film represented here! Well, today that dream came true, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video who are taking Toofaan across the Atlantic in all its powerful glory. To all my family, friends and fans in the US, this one’s for you.”