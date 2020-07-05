Twitterati reacts after Irfan Pathan shares Swami Vivekananda’s quote

New Delhi: Former India fast bowler Irfan Pathan on Saturday shared a quote by Swami Vivekananda.

Soon, after the tweet went viral on social media, many Twitterati started supporting his views, however, some of them criticized him.

One of them tweeted, “Is it applicable on pakistan sir…?”.

Another person wrote, “Yes Sir every religion must be respected Killing others just bcoz they’re kafir according to one religion is real religious terrorism”.

It is not the first time, in the recent past, trolls are targeting Irfan Pathan whenever he is trying to spread love.

Recently, a troll wrote, “@IrfanPathan is not hiding his ambitions to become the next Hafiz Saeed at all”.

Reacting over it, “This is the mentality of certain ppl”.