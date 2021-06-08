Two African women with 12 kg heroin held at Hyderabad airport

Hyderabad: Inseparate incidents, two African women have been caught with 12 kg of heroin worth Rs 78 crore, said Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday.

One of them carrying 8 kg of the drug was apprehended today at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here. She was Makumba Carol of Zambia who had come from Doha, said a press release from the DRI.

The other, who landed here a few days ago, was a Ugandan. She was caught at the airport on Saturday when she came to collect her missing baggage which contained heroin, the release said.