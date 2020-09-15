Two Al-Badr associates arrested in J&K’s Pulwama

Srinagar, Sep 15 : Two Kashmiri associates of the Al-Badr militant outfit were arrested on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Following a specific tip off, police and security forces arrested the two from Awantipora area at Ladhoo crossing when they were moving on a scooty.

“They were going from Shopian district to Khrew village near Pampore town. Incriminating material of Al-Badr outfit and Rs 6 lakh in cash were also recovered from their possession. The money was meant for helping the militants.

“The two have been identified as Mushtaq Ahmad and Rayees-ul-Hassan. Both residents of Awantipora area. Further investigation is going on,” the police said.

