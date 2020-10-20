Two arrested for buffalo trader’s murder in Gazipur

New Delhi, Oct 20 : The Delhi Police have arrested two men for the murder of a buffalo trader over a monetary dispute in east Delhi’s Gazipur area.

The accused have been identified as Gagan Bindra and Mohammad Anas. The body of the deceased identified as Omveer Sharma (45) was found near the Ghazipur Dairy Farm on Friday morning (October 16). Omveer was dealing in selling and buying of buffaloes in Haryana and Delhi.

According to the police, Bindra bought buffaloes from Sharma and owed him around Rs 15-20 lakh.

On the day of the incident, Bindra and Anas took Sharma to the Yamuna Khadar area on the pretext of returning the buffaloes that Bindra had purchased from him. The accused then stabbed him multiple times.

The accused later dumped the body in the Gazipur Dairy Farm area. A vehicle used in the commission of the crime has been seized.

Source: IANS

