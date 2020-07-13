Two arrested for kidnapping minor girl in city

By SM Bilal Updated: July 14, 2020, 12:20 am IST

Hyderabad: Saifabad police have arrested two kidnappers who were allegedly involved in the kidnapping of a two-year-old girl in city. The police have also rescued the girl.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammedd Abdul Firdous an auto driver from Kishenbagh and Syed Shareef. While two other accused Sameena and Rizwana are still at large.

According to the police, the child was asleep along with her mother Mukhtar Begum on the pavement near Vardhaman Bank at Saifabadwho is a beggar. In the meantime four persons came in an auto-rickshaw and kidnapped the girl before fleeing the place.

The kidnappers have taken the girl two to kishenbagh and detained her. However identified them with the help of CCTV cameras and traced them to the house, from where the child was rescued.

