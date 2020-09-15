Two booked for insulting national flag in UP

Aligarh (UP), Sep 15 : Two persons have been booked by the Aligarh Police for allegedly insulting the national flag by putting eight spokes in the ‘chakra’ instead of 24.

The two are also alleged to have inscribed an inscription in Arabic on the platform built around a hand pump. The inscription has the Indian flag and a Kuwaiti flag.

The incident took place in Dubhia village and was reported on Sunday.

The two persons — Shamsher and Wariq Ali — have been booked under section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act 1971 and section 269 of the IPC on a complaint filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ravindra Pal at the Akrabad police station.

According to the FIR, some hand pumps were installed in the village by the two accused for the local people. But one of the hand pumps had the two flags and some lines inscribed in the Arabic language. Moreover, the platform around this particular hand pump has been designed to look like a grave.

The reason for the act, according to the MLA, is not clear and needs to be investigated.

The MLA also alleged that the hand pumps were bored to a depth of 60 feet, which makes the water unfit for drinking.

The police officials said that they would first get the Arabic inscription translated before proceeding further in the matter.

Source: IANS

