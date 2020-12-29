Two bookies arrested for betting on Australia Big Bash League

New Delhi, Dec 29 : Two bookies, including the kingpin, were arrested by the special staff of Delhi North District police for betting during the Australia Big Bash League. One LED TV, three mobile phones and two note books were recovered from them.

Suraj Sharma and Rajesh Kumar were arrested after police raided a building on Roshanara Road on Monday. The two bookies were watching the live telecast of a match between Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers. Both have been booked u/s 3/4/9/55 of the Delhi Public Gambling Act.

“On checking the mobile phones it was found that one of the phones was used to take information about the rate of Satta called “dabba” and the other two mobile phones were used to attend to calls from customers. Entries had been made in the note books to maintain records. A total of 44 entries have been found in the note books so far,” said DCP North Anto Alphonse.

During interrogation, both the accused persons Suraj Sharma and Rajesh Kumar confessed to committing the crime.

They disclosed that Suraj Sharma was the kingpin of the betting racket. He runs a catering and mineral water supply business.

Suraj Sharma had been involved in the betting racket for many years and had assisted many bookies in betting on live cricket matches. He was well aware about the technicalities of the racket. He used to lure other people to join him with the chance of making easy money.

Rajesh Kumar had been involved in betting since one month and started online betting in this premises on Roshanara Road.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.