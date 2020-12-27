Two burnt to death as bike, truck catch fire after collision

Amaravati, Dec 27 : Two persons were burnt to death when a motorcycle they were riding caught fire after colliding with a truck in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district on Sunday, police said.

The petrol tank of the bike was damaged due to the impact of the collision and caught fire. Both the men died on the spot as flames engulfed their vehicle and also the truck.

The incident occurred on Gooty-Nellore national highway between Engilibanda and Kothapeta villages.

According to police, the bike was completely gutted in the crash while the truck was partially burnt.

The deceased were identified as Roshi Reddy (65) and Narayana Reddy (45), both residents of Bogalakatta village in the same district. They were returning home after visiting a temple when the accident occurred.

The bike collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction. Such was the impact of the collision the petrol tank of the two-wheeler was damaged, petrol spilled out and the vehicle caught fire, leaving no time for the two men to escape. The truck driver and cleaner, however, managed to escape before the flames engulfed their vehicle.

