Telangana: Two cases of Omicron variant detected in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two cases of Omicron, a variant of COVID-19 have been detected in Telangana. One of them is a 25-year-old woman from Kenya whereas another one is a man from Somalia.

Both the man and woman are residents of Tolichowki, Hyderabad. While the woman has been sent to the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), the man is being traced. They were from the ‘non-risk’ countries.

Their close contacts are in isolation. Their family members’ genome sequencing samples are awaited.

Meanwhile, a 7-year-old boy who had come on an international flight to Hyderabad and then boarded a domestic flight to Kolkata has also tested positive with Omicron. However, he had not come out of the premises of Hyderabad Airport.

The officials confirmed that no local transmission of Omicron took place in Telangana.

Screening at Hyderabad Airport

All passengers are being screened at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Those persons who test negative are being asked to be in home quarantine for seven days. They are being re-tested on the eighth day.

Persons who test positive are being shifted to government-run TIMS in special ambulances.

The state on Tuesday reported 210 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,78,688, while the death toll rose to 4,009 with one more fatality.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 87, followed by Hanumakonda district (21), a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 pm on Tuesday.