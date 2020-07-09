Two cops caught red-handed by ACB for accepting bribe

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Thursday caught red-handed an Inspector, his Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Shahbad police station in Ranga Reddy district for allegedly accepting a bribe.

The duo were taken into custody while they were accepting 1,20,000 rupees for settling a land dispute.

Following a complaint, the ACB officials booked a case and laid a trap to nab the two police officials.

The arrested accused officers are being produced before the Special Anti Corruption court.