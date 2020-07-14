Two COVID-19 cases reported in NBA at restart campus

By Neha Published: 14th July 2020 11:17 pm IST
NBA

New York: The National Basketball Association (NBA) has announced that two players tested positive for COVID-19 after travelling to the league’s campus at Walt Disney World Resort.

“Of the 322 players tested for COVID-19 since arriving on the NBA Campus July 7, two have returned confirmed positive tests while in quarantine,” America’s basketball league said in a statement.

“Those players never cleared quarantine and have since left the campus to isolate at home or in isolation housing.

“Since July 1, during in-market testing, 19 NBA players newly tested positive. These players are staying in their home markets and recovering until they are cleared under CDC guidelines and NBA rules for leaving home isolation and joining the campus,” it added.

The season will resume on July 30, after four months of break caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: IANS
