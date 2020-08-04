Two-day curfew in Kashmir ahead of Aug 5 anniversary

Posted By News Desk 1 Published: 4th August 2020 9:06 am IST
Two-day curfew in Kashmir ahead of Aug 5 anniversary

Srinagar, Aug 4 : A two-day curfew was been imposed in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday ahead of the first anniversary of the scrapping of Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said the decision was taken at the security core group meeting held on Monday in Srinagar.

The meeting was chaired by Lt general B.S. Raju, GOC of army’s Srinagar headquartered 15 corps.

The sources said the decision was taken following specific inputs that separatists and Pakistan sponsored groups were planning to hold violent protests which could endanger public order.

Medical emergencies and government staff holding valid identity cards and passes have been exempted from these restrictions imposed under section 144 CrPC.

Earlier, district authorities had imposed curfew in Srinagar district citing similar reasons.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close