Two die in poison gas leak at Vizag pharma city

Visakhapatnam: In a tragic development, two young men died after reportedly inhaling poisonous gases, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Pharma City in Parswada. The mishap took place at the sewage pump house, in the wee hours of Monday, police sources said.

The deceased, identified as Manikanta (22) and Durgaprasad (21), were contract workers on the night shift. According to police sources, the two workers inhaled toxic gases leaking from a valve that they were turning. Both of them died on the spot.

Meanwhile, the bodies have been shifted to the King George Hospital here for post-mortem.

Monday’s incident is the latest of several mishaps in the port city over the past two and a half years. In May 2020, styrene vapours leakage at the LG Polymers plant had left 12 people dead.