Two drug peddlers held in J-K’s Rajouri

Representational Image

Jammu: Two drug peddlers were arrested with heroin in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

A police team on routine highway patrolling in Tandwal Thandikassi area of Rajouri spotted the two pedestrians moving suspiciously, they said.

During frisking, 385 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession after which they were arrested on the spot, they said.

The accused were identified as Mohammad Arif, resident of Dabbi Balakote in Poonch, and Mohammad Asif, resident of Samattee Challas in Doongi area of Rajouri, police added.

They said a case has been registered against them at Rajouri police station and a probe is on to unearth the links of those arrested.

Source: PTI

